Arsenal Midfielder Kathrine Kuhl Could Make Permanent Move to Everton Women

Danish international midfielder Kathrine Kuhl completed a loan move to Everton Women for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, seeking increased playing time and continued development. The 20-year-old, who originally signed for Arsenal in January 2023, has struggled to secure regular first-team minutes this season, making just 24 appearances since joining the club.

Kuhl’s potential full-time transfer comes after limited opportunities at Arsenal, where she has played only 21 minutes across the Women’s Super League (WSL) and UEFA Women’s Champions League this season – and that’s with key midfielder, Victoria Pelova, out all season with an ACL injury.. The move is strategically important for her international aspirations, providing her with a platform to maintain her position in the Danish national team.

The transfer is particularly notable given that Everton’s Swedish manager, Brian Sorensen, previously coached Kuhl at FC Nordsjælland, where he gave her her professional debut at just 16 years old. This existing relationship provides additional confidence that Kuhl will receive substantial playing time.

While the exact financial details remain confidential, reports suggest Everton may be preparing a bid in the region of £100,000, reflecting Kuhl’s potential and the club’s commitment to strengthening their squad.

I don’t know about you but this smacks of another young player being brought in under Jonas Eidevall and being completely mismanaged. A similar situation with Brazilian international Gio Queiroz happened as well – Gio is now back in the Brazil team and making waves and scoring lots of goals in the Spanish women’s league.

Whatever the reason, I do hope Kuhl is given the chance to shine..

