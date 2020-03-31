Arsenal midfielder makes up his mind to leave Arsenal in the summer

Arsenal has suffered a blow in their bid to keep on-loan midfielder, Dani Ceballos at the Emirates for another season.

The Spaniard has been on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid this season. He started brightly but faded towards the end of Unai Emery’s reign.

He struggled to break into the team under Mikel Arteta but he has recently returned to the starting XI before the suspension of football across Europe.

Arsenal was reportedly looking to ask Real Madrid to give them another season with the Spaniard, however, that seems unlikely now.

Fresh reports from Spain via Estadio Deportivo claim that the Spaniard is looking to return home and star in La Liga.

He joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 and has struggled to become a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s side, and the report further claims that he is eyeing another loan move but this time to his former team – Betis.

His desire will come as a major blow to Mikel Arteta’s plans as the Spaniard has already added his compatriot to his list of targets in the summer.

Ceballos fought off the temptation to return back to Spain in January, but it remains unclear if he will change his mind once again as the summer transfer window nears.