Arsenal midfielder much closer to a transfer than first thought claims report

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is on his way out of Arsenal according to reports in Turkey.
The midfielder has struggled to discover his best form since he signed his current contract and it seems the Gunners are prepared to cut their losses and let him go.
A Report from Turkey via Sports Witness claims that Fenerbahce is in the closing stages of finalizing a move for the German.
It claims that the Turkish giants have been in talks with the midfielder and Arsenal for a long time now and they are very close to completing the move.
With just a few details remaining for the transfer to be completed, the Turkish club’s current financial situation may force them to consider a loan move first.
Ozil fell out with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery because of his poor application in training and matches.
He has been given a more prominent role under Freddie Ljungberg, but he has still failed to produce anything of note lately and most fans believe that he is passed his best.
Arsenal tried to ship him out in the summer, but his wage scuppered any move away, the Gunners would be delighted if any team can take his salary off their wage bill, it seems Fenerbahce wants to help them with that.
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
Makes sense, because Ozil has to save himself before Arsenal get relegated
Ozil will live like a king there and he can jump into politics if he wants to
His antics on and off the pitch are the reason why we could get relegated. For those who have a short memory – his performance in Baku, strolling off the pitch, insulting the head coach (whoever he may be, deserves respect in public and is just not the Arsenal way); last week temper tantrum, previous week same issue, Freddie mentioned that ESR was required due to his energy/work rate & no wonder we did not concede after he was subbed,non football related opinions, nothing worthwhile this season, except the WHU corner kick. In short a bad sports model to any sporting individual.The earlier he moves, the better for club and himself. Nevertheless, if he leaves I would wish him success and best of luck in his personal and professional life.
With Ozil Xhaka and Torreria, Arsenal have no midfield. Torreria wants to go an Napoli want him, nobody wants the other two 1 because they are useless 2 because no other club will pay them what they are getting at Arsenal. The real problem we face is the idiot who brought them and appointed Unai Emery to the club
Ozil leaving does not solve our problems. do we win when he does not play?
the way this club is run right now, ANYONE can saboteur it. We just get whoever “wants to play”, that’s the truth
He’s useless. Simple as that
Him leaving leaves the room for new players’ improved wages and a new contract for Martinelli. Those are the first positives. Another positive is that, when a parasite is gone, the whole squad will feel relieved and could play a smidge better.
who cares if he leaves, the guy has passed is prime. we need a young and energetic Midfielder. I suggest we go for Jack Grealish
Doubt he’s leaving. His presence is just a never-ending nightmare and he will stay until his contract is finally done. Every window he is linked with a Turkish club and never goes.
So true! He is nearly as divisive a figure as Wenger was.
Bullshit Wenger was good for a decade at least, ozil apart from a half season performance and random moments of brilliant has done NOTHING.
Wenger was at worst 40-60 or 30-70, ozil is 5(fanboys)-95 out.
A very disrespectful comment to Arsene Wenger even comparing his efforts and commitment to Arsenal to those of Mezut Ozil.
Liam Brady, a great Arsenal midfielder, was damning in his comments regarding Ozil’s performances and attitude.
I regret that we signed him to begin with. He disrupted the balance of the team when Cazorla who was bagging in goals and assits at CAM had to make way for him simply because of his price tag. Ozil never even wanted to be here, he publicly distanced himself from the Arsenal transfer links a week before Real Mardid gave him the boot and he had no choice but to begrudgingly accept the move. This is what he said in 2013 a week before joining Arsenal: “I have a contract until 2016, I feel very good here and get on well with my team-mates. For me it is an honour to play here with this team.”
“I want to succeed here. There has been a lot written in the press, they have spoken of interesting options, but I have a contract and I am staying at Real Madrid.”
So first mistake, we signed a player who wanted to remain where he was. Second mistake, Wenger admitted right after he got him, that he went against club policy and signed a player without scouting him first. He said, “We will also look to buy proven quality. We did not need to scout to buy Ozil, it was just money.”
Had Wenger scouted Ozil, he would have identified the key weaknesses in his game that made Madrid want him out. Ozil will go down as one of the worst signings in this club’s history in my opinion. We could have spent that money on defense.
I don’t know if the signing of Özil was the worst thing. The worst thing was letting him run down is contract, and then in panic, give him an obnoxious extension who no other team will ever match (can’t sell him).
In hindsight, we should’ve sold him after his 3rd season..
Arsenal problem is not ozil. Does he play defence?. Lets not hide..
This does not fit the narrative though. All our problems are Ozil’s fault. His job is apparently to defend, break up plays, transition from defense to attack, make defense splitting passes, and score goals. The only thing he is not supposed to do is to stop the ball with his hands! He may be past it, but Ozil is not the reason we are so bad!
If this is true & he does end up leaving, I wonder which of our players will carry on from him, having 129 articles every month 😂😜
Well said Sue!
If Ozil goes at least there wont be many senior players trying to boss over the boss, there will be discipline and decorum rather than playboy tantrums. Our players should be professionals, passionate and committed to the Arsenal cause and Ozil does not rank in these qualities. ESR played much better than Ozil the other day and he showed much more energy and commitment. Anyway I wish the best of luck to Ozil wherever he goes.
Gazidis and Wenger have a lot to answer for when the sanctioned a new contract for a player who has little to offer in today’s high energy game.They have created a huge financial and playing liability for our Club and that millstone will be with us until his contract expires I’m afraid.In essence Ozil has become an unrealisable asset.
True, Gazidis and Wenger have a lot to answer. But don’t forget many fans who were screaming “give ozil and sabchez whatever they want and keep them”.