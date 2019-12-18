Arsenal midfielder much closer to a transfer than first thought claims report

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is on his way out of Arsenal according to reports in Turkey.

The midfielder has struggled to discover his best form since he signed his current contract and it seems the Gunners are prepared to cut their losses and let him go.

A Report from Turkey via Sports Witness claims that Fenerbahce is in the closing stages of finalizing a move for the German.

It claims that the Turkish giants have been in talks with the midfielder and Arsenal for a long time now and they are very close to completing the move.

With just a few details remaining for the transfer to be completed, the Turkish club’s current financial situation may force them to consider a loan move first.

Ozil fell out with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery because of his poor application in training and matches.

He has been given a more prominent role under Freddie Ljungberg, but he has still failed to produce anything of note lately and most fans believe that he is passed his best.

Arsenal tried to ship him out in the summer, but his wage scuppered any move away, the Gunners would be delighted if any team can take his salary off their wage bill, it seems Fenerbahce wants to help them with that.