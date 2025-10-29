Arsenal midfielder “next on the horizon” for new Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfield anchor Declan Rice is reportedly next on the agenda for Andrea Berta and the recruitment team as they continue to secure the club’s long-term core. Since Berta’s arrival earlier this year, several key players have signed extensions, ensuring Arsenal’s bright future remains intact.

William Saliba was the most recent to renew his contract, putting to rest any speculation about a possible exit. Subsequent reports suggested that Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber were next in line for new deals, with Saka expected to become the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history. Talks with Saka are said to be advanced, while optimism is also growing over Timber’s extension.

Rice set for new deal discussions

Despite that momentum, the Gunners are not easing up in their mission to build a team capable of challenging for years to come. According to BBC journalist Sami Mokbel, Declan Rice is “next on the horizon” for a new contract once the renewals of Saka and Timber are completed.

Rice, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 for a club-record £105 million, will enter the final two years of his current deal in 2026. Such has been his consistency that the transfer fee is rarely mentioned anymore, with the England international now boasting an estimated €120 million valuation.

A leader deserving of recognition

The midfielder’s influence cannot be overstated. His 19 goal contributions from midfield last season marked a career best, while his defensive statistics were among the league’s elite. Rice has embodied everything Mikel Arteta demands in a player – leadership, energy, and reliability in big moments.

It would come as no surprise to see Arsenal reward him with improved terms that reflect his importance to the squad. Rice and the Gunners are next in action tonight when they host Brighton in the EFL Cup. A number of changes are expected, and Rice remains a doubt to feature after picking up a minor knock in the previous match.

Do you think Declan Rice has become Arsenal’s most important player under Arteta, or does someone else take that crown?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

