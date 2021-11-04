Arsenal midfielder not short of offers for January or summer move says agent

Just about every single transfer rumour about Mohamed Elneny in the last year has been linking the Eygptian international with a move to Turkey, with it even being claimed last week that he has already agreed terms for a move to Galatasary in January if Arsenal let him leave.

But according to his agent, William D’avila, although Galatasary is a very attractive option, there will not be a shortage of offers for him, either at a cut-price in January, or as a free agent next summer.

D’avila told Sporx: ““Galatasaray is a very big club, it is doing well in European cups and Galatasaray is one of the biggest contenders for the championship every year. It’s a good opportunity for Elneny, so he wants to play for Galatasaray,”

“I see Galatasaray every week, we already have good relationships, but I see more than one player.

“Mohamed Elneny’s contract expires at the end of the season, so he could make an advantageous transfer in January or sign a pre-contract deal with a team for the following season.

“So it’s important to think about that, because he’s free next summer – he’s getting free status. Of course he wants to come to Turkey.

“Apart from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir, Besiktas or Trabzonspor are interested in Elneny. I can’t answer this question if Galatasaray is the only option in Turkey, of course Galatasaray has an interest because he will be a free agent, he is a good footballer, he knows Turkey, it is advantageous that he knows Turkey.

“I can say that Galatasaray is an important option for him, but I can’t say any more about it because it is too early to talk.”

Well, it seems certain that he will going to Turkey, and he is held in such high esteem over there from his previous stints on loan, that he may be able to force a bidding war that could be very lucrative for perhaps his last contract.

Good luck to him I say!