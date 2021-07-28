Arsenal midfielder on the transfer wishlist of Serie A club

Fiorentina is interested in a move for Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira as he continues to struggle for a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Uruguayan spent the last season on loan at Atletico Madrid and he won the league title with the Spanish club.

However, they weren’t convinced enough to sign him permanently and he has now returned to Arsenal.

The Gunners still don’t have him in their plans and would be happy to allow him to join another club.

Corriere Dello Sport claims that Fiorentina needs a new midfielder and they have drawn up a shortlist of three targets.

Torreira is on it alongside Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi and FC Koln’s Ellyes Skhiri.

However, the Uruguayan is at the top of their list of targets and they could make their interest official soon.

Torreira has had a stint in Serie A before with Arsenal signing him from Sampdoria after his fine performance for Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder hasn’t had enough chances to play under Arteta who seems to prefer other midfielders in his squad.

Arsenal is targeting new midfield players in this transfer window and that seems to signify that they truly have no plans to keep Torreira.