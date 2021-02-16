Arsenal midfielder racially abused by one of the clubs season ticket holders

Granit Xhaka is enjoying his time at Arsenal now, but the Swiss midfielder hasn’t always had the best times at the Emirates.

Prior to Mikel Arteta becoming the club’s manager, he had fallen out with the fans and was even tipped to leave the club.

They stripped him of the captain’s armband and only an intervention from Arteta stopped him from leaving the club at the start of 2020.

He has now become a mainstay in the Arsenal team, but revelations have shown how he suffered from serious racial abuse including from an Arsenal season ticket holder.

With several social media users now making a hobby out of abusing players, a data science company, Signify, has now revealed the extent of abuse suffered by players as cited by Sky Sports.

The study, which ran for a month, uncovered the identity of the abusers and revealed that Xhaka suffered from more than 10 targeted racial abuses, including from accounts that identify as Arsenal fans.

Hector Bellerin was another Arsenal player that was targeted.

The report then adds that the Gunners are prepared to take serious action against fans found to have abused their players, including handing out stadium bans.