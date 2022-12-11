Ársenal midfielder returns for treatment after not playing one minute at loan club

Arsenal have very many young talented loan players out at Championship and League One clubs, and every one of them has been given playing time this season in verying amounts except for the 19 year-old Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, who is yet to play even one minute.

The midfielder had an impressive campaign with the Arsenal Prem 2 team last season, scoring five goals and providing many assists in 16 games for us, and it was hoped that he would kick on with a season at Hull City.

But the Dutchman sustained a groin injury during Arsenal’s pre-season tour over the summer and was laid up until October, but had recovered and was expected to resume playing after the World Cup, but alas he again suffered a relapse.

M’Hand was expected to be now on a training trip to Turkey with Hull, but instead the Hull boss Liam Rosenior has sent him back to Arsenal to see if they can help diagnose why he keeps getting relapses time after time.

Rosenior told Hull Live: “Salah is a different case because he keeps getting setbacks. It’s similar to Nathan Baxter, we need to get the very best treatment for him,” boss Rosenior told Hull Live.

“He’s not played a single minute of football, so it’s a completely different case for him in terms of how we can adapt him to the group. Is it best he does his work back with Arsenal and can he be of influence us towards the end of the season?

“They’re all decisions we’ll make as a group of staff, myself included and we’ll see what happens with that. He’s not officially back at Arsenal, but he’s getting his treatment there.

“At the minute, he’s in a position where unfortunately, he keeps getting setbacks so we need his parent club to analyse what they can do and what we can do as medical staff at Hull.”

All we can do is hope that the Arsenal medical team can get to the bottom of this and M’Hand can resume his very promising career as soon as possible….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Dubai, Jesus’ injury and some thoughts on incoming transfers

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids