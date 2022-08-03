Arsenal midfielder ruled out of Premier League opener with Crystal Palace

Emile Smith Rowe is claimed to be missing from Arsenal’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace on Friday.

The midfielder was amongst our best performers last term, scoring 10 Premier League goals for the first time, but found minutes harder to come by after Christmas after Gabriel Martinelli hit the ground running after coming into the side when Emile had Covid-19.

ESR also struggled with some injury issues also, and unfortunately he doesn’t look like he will be in perfect condition for the start of the new season now either.

BT reports that the attacking midfielder isn’t due to return to full training until next week, seemingly ruling him out of action this weekend.

Smith Rowe wouldn’t have been guaranteed a starting role on Friday regardless, but his current issues will likely make Mikel Arteta’s selection a little easier, although Eddie Nketiah could well be an option to play out wide after combining well with Gabriel Jesus in pre-season.

Where do you believe Smith Rowe’s best position is? Would it be a surprise if he was to play his way back into being a first-team regular this season?

Patrick