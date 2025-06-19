Arsenal midfielder Should Be Offered a Pay Cut, Not a Pay Rise

To be a big club, you have to think and act like a big club. If it is true that Thomas Partey is demanding a pay rise to stay at Arsenal, the club should wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
The current regime once promised that after the Aaron Ramsey saga, no player would again be allowed to run down their contract. Yet the Gunners have repeatedly lost serious money under this policy. We were forced into a swap deal for Alexis Sánchez when he had only months left on his deal. That was also why we felt pressured into paying over the odds to keep Mesut Özil.
We quickly broke our own vow, repeating the same mistake with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It has become common practice to loan out players until they become free agents or even pay them off to terminate their contracts.
Arsenal must not repeat past mistakes
Partey is legally entitled to negotiate with other teams. In fact, he has been free to do so since January. This time next year, the same will apply to Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.
No player is bigger than the badge. So even if we are talking about a talent like William Saliba, the moment it becomes clear that an individual does not intend to commit to the Emirates, we should sell. That is what a big club would do.
Partey’s representatives will now be seeking the highest offer available. Some clubs may be willing to invest a large salary in a 32-year-old due to the absence of a transfer fee. It would be negligent of his agent not to create a bidding war.
However, the player may have actually made our decision easier. The only realistic compromise for him to remain in North London would be to accept a pay cut. If he is expecting an increase, then both sides are clearly far apart in their expectations.
Football is still a business
While I often question the ambitions of our owners and believe there is evidence that they hesitate to take the final step, I do respect that football is still a business. Like any business, the priority is to make money. On the pitch, we want success, but off it, decisions must make financial sense.
This time last year, Arsenal seemed comfortable with the idea that this would be Partey’s final season in red and white. And like any company, the Kroenke family have the right to assess an asset they have been paying £200,000 a week for over five years.
They are right to ask whether he has justified that level of pay. The answer, frankly, is no, not because of his ability, but due to his injury record, which of course is not his fault. Ironically, as soon as all parties reached that conclusion, he had one of his rare seasons of consistent fitness.
But we cannot commit over £200,000 a week based on one good year. We must consider his full record since arriving in England, especially with Martín Zubimendi now arriving.
To be a big club, you must act like a big club. Arsenal should determine Partey’s valuation and tell him: take it or leave it.
Let me know what your take is on the Partey situation in the comments below.
Dan Smith
Well said, I don’t think he could play more than one more season at the highest level , so a pay cut is the best bet!
Dan I have to say that I agree with all you said in your fine post.
No player is bigger than the club, and I don’t care how good they are. 👍
How do you prevent a player from running down his contract Dan?
Jax,
If a player is determined enough you can’t stop him running down his contract.
The power lays mainly with the player’s these days. Back in the day when Jimmy Hill stood up for the players to get them better deals, I don’t think even he meant for there to be a complete U-turn and for the players to have all the power that they have now.
For me, I would like to see it level out a bit. It’s not good for the game that player’s have such power. Whether people admit it or not, any right thinking person must surely realize that these players are grossly over payed for what they do. But you can’t blame them, as if the owners are willing to offer such riche’s their hardly going to turn it down are they.
I must admit I find it a bit sad though. Kids years ago were asked why do they want to become footballers, and they would answer because I love playing football.
Ask kids today, and their answer is very different. I want the best cars, a fancy house and so on. Sad but true. 🤷♂️
You cant literally I accept that
But lets take Saliba
If he turns down a contract right now you sell him
Why would you want to offer a pay rise to a player that is done?
He can play the Jorginho role (substitute appearance).
Partey is physically done, he never used to be the most athletic but now he declined in mobility even more.
Pay cut or same wages for another year. No pay rises.
👍
100%. He’s a good player but he also brings a high risk of long term injuries – even on his current salary, that seems foolish.
If an good offer comes in for him, sell now and find a replacement. I’m sure we can get a promising backup even at 150K/week. I don’t know how long it will take Zubimendi to bed into the EPL, but he’s obviously a quality player, and I’m sure the club has run the rule extensively and has confidence it won’t take long.
Also, for me, he’s a problematic figure off the field too, so won’t be sad when we replace him.
Haven’t read the article, but having watched Thomas Partey this season, we’d be mad to let him go.
Thankfully, it seems Mikel feels the same way from comments he’s made, so let’s see what happens.
Ken
In a low blocks he is perfect for us as he doesn’t need to push up and down
A majority of our games we have the lion share of possession and when I watch TP he rarely breaks line, thread balls and is happy to move the side to side or backwards
His.legs are gone and he gets caught out a lot up top and unable to get back in time
Imo let him go and. Let’s get an upgrade
The problem with viewers like this one is, they think the name of the club is what makes it a big club.
Question is, after you get rid of the best performing DM in the league, without a comparable alternative, what do you do to remain on top? Do you think Partey did not contribute to putting Arsenal where it is today? A salary increase that would not even make him the highest earner is so hard for you to fathom? Where’s your appreciation of his service?
Are you saying Arsenal is not a big club or that because they ARE a big club they should pay him? I think Arsenal ARE a big club and they should not give him a raise.
He absolutely was the best DM in the league but Zubimendi will replace him. But a player injured 60% of the time is not a player you can count on.
We are a massive club who don’t act like one
Think about the fans who have said 2nd should be applauded and is okay
Ask yourself if Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona , Inter Milan , Man City would say that
Not sure your statement about pay rise is fair. The 32-year-old midfielder is now a free agent. If he extends his contract with Arsenal, he will forego a lucrative signing bonus from the outside. What’s is wrong with asking to be compensated in full for staying?. That’ s the way the business works.
My worry is, without either Gorginho and Partey in our midfield next season, we will struggle.
Let’s just hope new boy Zubimendi will adapt quickly to the premier league. If he does not, we’re well and truly screwed.
I agree, a lot will be on Zubimendi’s shoulders if Partey leaves. Hopefully he cope really well. Hopefully!
I agree there should be no increase, but definitely not pay cut either. Just maintain the figures in his previous contract. If he’s not cool with it then he can leave.
I really hope we don’t increase his wages. That would be ridiculous for 32 year old player that clearly is struggling physically to keep up in midfield. It’s either he carries on with his current contract, take a pay cut or we should move him on.
The PSG, Newcastle and Liverpool games at the end of this season showed me clearly that Partey was done. If you get some time to rewatch those games you will see what I am saying. He was being left for dead by those strong Newcastle midfielders, he was chessing shadows and looked so immobile / unfit. They kept ghosting past him or just out run him consistently like he was not there. They would press him which resulted in him losing possession of playing back passes / square passes.
But I do think that in possession / when we have a lof of the ball (possession) Partey comes alive. The problem arises when he comes up against strong / athletic midfielders. He looked immobile.
It’s his right to ask for a raise. After all he is a free agent and can ask for whatever he wants but that doesn’t mean Arsenal must give in to his demand. From the team perspective, what will it cost them to get equivalent player to replace him. I believe he is still the first choice for DM since no one knows how Zibumendi will adopt to EPL. It can easily cost the team north of 50m to find player who is as good as Partey
Who said it wasn’t his right ?
It’s our right to say no as well
If we’re talking this immediately after PSG loss, everyone was saying Partey out. He didn’t finish the season well and professional. He’s aged he needs to go out to less demanding leagues. Period! He didn’t respect Arsenal the way Arsenal did despite his off field unnamed matter. Good luck TP!
Agree with you here Dan.
We’ve been debating him for years, on several fronts. He’s a great player when fit – one of our best. But as the cliché goes, availability is the best ability. He’s not getting any younger or faster. If we can keep him as an option for another season, fine. Otherwise, let him find another club that is willing to pay over the odds.