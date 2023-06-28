Arsenal midfielder categorically shuts down “those rumours”

Jorginho downplays exit rumours

Jorginho, the Italian midfielder who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a surprising £12 million move during the January transfer window, has expressed his happiness and desire to remain at the club this summer.

Despite being linked with a return to Serie A and Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, the 31-year-old stated that he is content at the Emirates Stadium and is looking forward to playing in the Champions League next season.

Jorginho: “I’m very, very happy to stay at Arsenal to be honest. Those rumours, I’m not sure who was behind it — but nothing at the moment has happened to me”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC “I’m quite happy where I am. It’s gonna be an exciting season”, he told @standardsport. pic.twitter.com/MHNId5DVF8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the Italian shared his positive experience since joining Arsenal: “To be honest, I was surprised but really happy by how welcome I was, how [Arsenal] treated me when I came in… So it was really, really, really good and I am really, really happy.”

Addressing the transfer rumors, Jorginho affirmed his commitment to the North London side: “I’m very happy to stay at Arsenal… Nothing at the moment has happened to me. I’m quite happy where I am.” He also expressed his disappointment at falling short in the title race but emphasized the team’s determination to improve: “I think we will have a lot to learn about everything we do and it’s a lesson. I hope we can do even better next year.”

Jorginho: “I hope we can do even better next year. It’s been a while [since Arsenal have been in the Champions League]. Everyone is very excited, everyone can’t wait to play with the ball with the stars. It’s going to be an exciting season for sure.” [@standardsport] #afc pic.twitter.com/lacHkCDB4Y — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 28, 2023

Jorginho’s optimism extends to Arsenal’s return to the Champions League: “It’s been a while [since Arsenal were in the Champions League]. Everyone is very excited. Everyone can’t wait to play with the ball with the stars. It’s going to be an exciting season for sure.”

With Jorginho’s declaration of contentment and eagerness for the upcoming season, Arsenal fans can look forward to seeing the Italian midfielder continue to play a crucial role in the team’s midfield and contribute to their aspirations in the Champions League.

