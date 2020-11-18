Arsenal midfielder still Covid positive in blow for Arsenal

One of the worst scenarios for every club that has released their players for the current international break is that they don’t come back how they were when they left.

Clubs are normally worried that their players pick up an injury while on international duty, but the coronavirus pandemic means that clubs are now also anxious about the players catching covid-19.

Arsenal’s worse fear would have been confirmed when Mohamed Elneny tested positive for coronavirus at the start of this week.

He became the second Premier League player with the Egyptian national team who tested positive for the virus after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had returned a positive test as well.

Both players were hoping that they would return a negative test when the second round of testing was conducted, but it has now been confirmed that they are both still positive.

This means that Arsenal will be without the impressive Elneny for their Premier League game against Leeds United when club football returns this weekend.

Elneny has formed a fine partnership with Thomas Partey this season and the Gunners will miss his combative influence against Marcelo Bielsa side.

Partey also didn’t finish Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa the last time out, and it remains unclear if he is now fit enough to play.