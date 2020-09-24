Arsenal midfielder to get new Emirates chance

Mohamed Elneny is set to get another chance to have an Arsenal career after he was sent out on loan to Besiktas last season.

The Egyptian midfielder has impressed since his return from his loan move last season as he started Arsenal’s Community Shield game against Liverpool and their first Premier League game back against Fulham.

He wasn’t started in Arsenal’s last Premier League game against West Ham, but that doesn’t mean that he will be sold.

Rumours have claimed that his agent is in Turkey in a bid to get him a deal with yet another Turkish side.

However, Arsenal journalist, Chris Wheatley has come out to claim that the Egyptian, who started for Arsenal against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, will not be sold this summer despite the rumours surrounding his future.

He claimed that the player has confided in those that are close to him that he will not be leaving the Emirates this summer.

He Tweeted: “Mohamed Elneny starts against Leicester today. Those close to the player tell me he’s staying at Arsenal, contrary to recent reports in the Egyptian media. #AFC #LeiArs”

Arsenal is still being linked with a move for the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, signing any of them will push Elneny further down the pecking order.