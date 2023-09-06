Arsenal midfielder undergoes medical ahead of move to Qatar

Arsenal continues its efforts to trim its squad, and the latest departure from the club is Tim Akinola.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Gunners from Huddersfield Town in 2020 and has been developing within the Arsenal U21 setup. He also had loan spells at Dundee United and Chesterfield, but none of these loan moves led to a permanent transfer.

With one year remaining on his contract, Akinola is now set to continue his footballing journey away from the Emirates. According to reports from All Nigerian Soccer, he has secured a move to the Qatar second division, where he will represent Al Bidda SC. Akinola has already completed his medical with the club, signalling the end of his time at Arsenal as he seeks more first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was always difficult to envision Akinola playing for our first team and he was hardly one of the youth team players who impressed at the club.

This move changes that for him; he now hopes to get more game time at his next home.

We have now rid ourselves of one more deadwood and his departure creates space for us to add one more youth players to our B team.

