Arsenal midfielder ‘wants move’ with AC Milan keen

Lucas Torreira is claimed to want a move away from Arsenal, and could well be the first negative to come from Mikel Arteta’s arrival at the club.

It’s well known that a number of players performances have improved since the Spaniard took over the helm in December, and some personnel have managed to pick up less minutes with their rivals impressing.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi, who had become a bane on my life, had even enjoyed a new resurgence and has been one of our better performers of late, but others of course have missed out.

Matteo Guendouzi is one who has suffered most, starting 15 Premier League matches prior to Arteta’s arrival, compared to just two starts and four substitute outings since.

Torreira has been played in the new regime however, although it seems common knowledge almost that a new signing will be brought into the fold, although some believe that could be Dani Ceballos, who has played alongside the Uruguayan international this season already.

Had he not been a part of a part of Arteta’s plans, he wouldn’t have started five times under his guidance, but Lucas has now supposedly instructed his agent to find him a move.

It’s a shame that a player that looked such a gem on his arrival, so much so that both Barcelona and Real Madrid were believed to be keen on signing him, is now potentially pushing for a move away from the club.

AC Milan and Torreira are both claimed to want to pair up this summer, a move that was blocked last summer, but with Arsenal expected to have limited funds this summer, this could well be allowed to happen.

Is Torreira a key Arsenal player? If you had the option to keep one, would you choose Ceballos over him?

