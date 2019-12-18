Arsenal midfielder will not be allowed to leave in January transfer window

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will not be leaving for Italy next month according to report.

Any hope that Lucas Torreira had of leaving Arsenal in January have been dashed, Apparently, the Uruguayan international representatives have been told by the club that there is no chance he will be sold in the winter transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

It has been speculated over the last few weeks that the 23-year-old was set for a return to Serie A with Napoli. It seems their new manager Gennaro Gattuso has made Torreira their number one target.

The Naples based outfit was said to want a loan deal first and foremost, however, they would stump up £21 Million if the loan offer was rejected.

Well, it now seems that not even a transfer fee will persuade the Gunners to sell the diminutive midfielder.

Torreira has not been in form for quite a while now, he does walk around like a man unhappy, which is understandable to some degree.

He is constantly being played out of position and is surrounded by players inferior to him talent-wise, especially the defenders behind him.

I would suspect a lot will depend on what the new manager may want, if the new boss decides he wants to be rid of Torreira straight away then I am not sure the club would stop a transfer then.

Also, if Torreira downs tools, not unheard of at Arsenal, then he could easily force the clubs hands as well.

On the face of it, I am inclined to believe that Torreira will be denied a transfer this winter but it would not surprise me too much if minds are changed and he is sold.