Arsenal midfielder’s free transfer destination confirmed

According to reports, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to join Brazilian club Flamengo on a free transfer this summer, marking the end of his tenure at the Emirates Stadium. The 33-year-old Italian international has agreed to a three-year contract with Flamengo, which will commence upon the expiration of his current deal with Arsenal on June 30, 2025. Fabrizio Romano confirms this report.

Jorginho’s move to Flamengo has been in the works since January, with negotiations culminating in a pre-contract agreement. The deal is strategically timed to allow Jorginho to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, where Flamengo are set to compete.

Jorginho

During his time at Arsenal, Jorginho made 78 appearances across all competitions after joining from Chelsea in January 2023. While his playing time decreased in the 2024–25 season, his experience and leadership were valued assets within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Flamengo’s acquisition of Jorginho is seen as a significant boost to their midfield options, bringing in a player with extensive European experience, including a UEFA Champions League title and a UEFA Euro 2020 victory with Italy.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to reinforce their midfield in the upcoming transfer window, with reports linking them to Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi as a potential replacement, amongst many others.

Jorginho’s departure signifies a new chapter in his career, returning to his birth country to continue his professional journey with Flamengo.

