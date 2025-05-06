Arsenal midfielder’s free transfer destination confirmed

According to reports, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to join Brazilian club Flamengo on a free transfer this summer, marking the end of his tenure at the Emirates Stadium. The 33-year-old Italian international has agreed to a three-year contract with Flamengo, which will commence upon the expiration of his current deal with Arsenal on June 30, 2025. Fabrizio Romano confirms this report.

Jorginho respondeu ao Flamengo aceitando todos os termos e vai assinar nos próximos dias o pré-contrato com o Rubro-Negro. Vínculo vai ser válido por três anos. O jogador “recebeu” do Fla 4 dias para curtir o casamento e a lua de mel antes de se apresentar para o Super Mundial.… pic.twitter.com/PK15uouRee — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) May 5, 2025

Jorginho’s move to Flamengo has been in the works since January, with negotiations culminating in a pre-contract agreement. The deal is strategically timed to allow Jorginho to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, where Flamengo are set to compete.

During his time at Arsenal, Jorginho made 78 appearances across all competitions after joining from Chelsea in January 2023. While his playing time decreased in the 2024–25 season, his experience and leadership were valued assets within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Flamengo’s acquisition of Jorginho is seen as a significant boost to their midfield options, bringing in a player with extensive European experience, including a UEFA Champions League title and a UEFA Euro 2020 victory with Italy.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to reinforce their midfield in the upcoming transfer window, with reports linking them to Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi as a potential replacement, amongst many others.

Jorginho’s departure signifies a new chapter in his career, returning to his birth country to continue his professional journey with Flamengo.

Michelle M

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…