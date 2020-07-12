Arsenal midfielders rated and slated: who should leave and who should stay

Arsenal has some fine midfielders in their ranks, but on the whole, our performance from the midfield has been average.

The likes of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka have impressed under Mikel Arteta. However, there are some that haven’t been pulling their weight and in this article, I will rate and slate them.

Dani Ceballos – STAY

The Spaniard has grown into an important member of our first team. He has now become a midfielder who understands his responsibility to press. Adding that to his fine creativity makes him one player that we must keep.

Mesut Ozil – LEAVE

Ozil has become a problem for Arsenal now after signing his new deal with the club in 2018.

The Gunners are now struggling to offload him and that is exactly what all their focus should be because he has nothing else to offer us.

Lucas Torreira – LEAVE

Mikel Arteta is bringing a new style of play to the Emirates and Torreira has struggled to fit in.

The Uruguayan is a crowd favourite, but if he can’t get into Arteta’s team, we might as well cash in on him.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – LEAVE

Maitland-Niles is another player that has struggled to find a place in Arteta’s plans, and the Englishman would probably need to find a new team to get his career back on track. He has been used more as a right-back for the team.

Joe Willock – STAY

Willock is emerging as a fine midfielder in this Arsenal team, with the academy product now playing more and more often for the club. He can only get better with more chances.

Matteo Guendouzi – LEAVE

The Frenchman has failed to translate his aggressive attitude to his play and his recent exile from the team might be the end of his time at the Emirates and selling him now would be for the best.

Granit Xhaka – STAY

Xhaka has grown up to become an important player at Arsenal, and the Swiss midfielder is one player that seems to be improving under Arteta. His influence on the team is ever growing, and he should even be given a new deal.

An article from Ime