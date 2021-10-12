Arsenal midfielder’s signature demanded by European giants

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is claimed to have demanded the signature of Mo Elneny from Arsenal in January.

The Egyptian midfielder is a consistent option in the centre, but has fallen behind the likes of Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the pecking order this season, and you would expect him to be allowed to leave in the new year.

The 29 year-old has less than a year remaining on his current contract also, and considering his squad role at present, you would assume that a new deal would be unlikely, another reason why a winter exit would appear likely, given he will likely leave for nothing just months later.

We appear to have enough cover for Elneny at present, with Martin Odegaard also having played in a deeper role alongside Thomas Partey this term, while Charlie Patino could well provide further back-up with the youngster believed to be knocking on the door for his senior debut.

Galatasaray were claimed to have failed with an offer to sign the former Basel star late into the last transfer window, and their manager is reported by Fanatik(via SportWitness) to have demanded that his club do not miss out on his signature when the winter window comes around.