The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that Arsenal is open to allowing Reiss Nelson to move out on loan this season to get more first-team chances.

The winger is one of the club’s academy graduates currently in Mikel Arteta’s squad and he remains an important part of the first team structure.

However, Arsenal has recently signed Willian from Chelsea which has increased the competition for places in the team.

Nelson was useful last season for the Gunners and he scored an important goal in their 2-1 win over Liverpool.

He also started Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game against Leicester City, but he will struggle for regular playing time as the season progresses.

After making an impressive start to his Arsenal career in Arsene Wenger’s final season at the club, he joined Hoffenheim on loan the following season (2028/2019) and made a fine impression with the German side including playing 5 times in the Champions League and scoring 7 goals in 23 Bundesliga games.

He made 17 league appearances for Arsenal last season and playing more games will be beneficial to his development.

Ornstein claims that there are no shortage of takers and Arsenal has between now and the end of the transfer window to decide which team will be best for his development if they are serious about allowing him to leave on-loan.