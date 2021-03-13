Arsenal might be given chance to sign World Cup star

Arsenal has been named as one of the teams that might sign Antoine Griezmann, who surprisingly faces the chop at Barcelona.

The Frenchman won the World Cup in 2018 and earned his big-money dream move to Barcelona.

He was the star of the team when he played for Atletico Madrid, but he has struggled to make an impression at Barcelona since he moved there.

This is his second season at Camp Nou and they expected him to have acclimatized to the new team and start to show his best form.

However, the Catalans are in crisis mode and he is one of the players that isn’t showing enough to be kept.

They have now elected a new president and Dario Gol says the Frenchman will be seen as surplus to requirements when Joan Laporta begins to rebuild the team.

If that happens, Arsenal would be more than happy to take him to London and he already has an offer on the table from them.

For now, the Gunners remain just one of his suitors because he wants to see what Barca will say about his future at the end of this season.

If he leaves Catalonia, he would also be keen to ensure that he plays for a top team, which means the Gunners would have to break into the top four to stand a chance of landing him.