Arsenal might finally get their long-term target following latest update

Elgoldigital via The Sun is reporting that Diego Simeone wants Lucas Torreira and the Uruguayan might be included in a deal for Thomas Partey.

Torreira looks set to end his time as an Arsenal player this summer and there are teams who want to sign him.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to the Italian top flight with Torino and Fiorentina both keen. However, Simeone has now indicated an interest in signing him and that might be good news for the Gunners.

Arsenal has been looking to land Thomas Partey all summer and the Ghanaian also seems keen to move to London.

The sticking point has been his 50 million euros release clause, but the report says that Atletico might be willing to add Partey in the mix if they move for Torreira.

It adds that the Spaniards are also looking to offload another Arsenal target, Thomas Lemar and former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa.

Arsenal has added Houssem Aouar to their midfielder targets in this transfer window and it remains unclear which of the players they will eventually sign.

Torino had been confident that they would land Torriera because he may have liked a reunion with his former manager, Marco Giampaolo.

But it might be too tough for him to turn down playing for Atletico especially as they play in the Champions League.