Arsenal might finally offload unwanted player but it will be for an insignificant fee

Arsenal’s summer has been a busy one, but it has mostly been around players joining them from other clubs.

Their incomings have been decent, but they will only increase the size of the squad at the Emirates, so they need to offload some of their current options.

The likes of Lucas Torreira, Willian and Sead Kolasinac seem to have no future at the club and their best option is to leave.

Football London reports that Kolasinac is likely to leave the Emirates on a permanent transfer soon.

He spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at his former club, Schalke but he couldn’t help them avoid relegation to the German second division.

The left-back is now back at Arsenal, but he is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and the report claims he has attracted the attention of SS Lazio and Fenerbahce in this transfer window.

He might join one of them before the transfer window closes, however, Arsenal shouldn’t think they will earn a lot of money from his sale because he would likely command just a nominal fee.

Getting his wages off their budget alone would go a long way in helping the club financially because he is currently an unwanted quantity at the Emirates.