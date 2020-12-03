Arsenal might get a Kane boost in north London derby

Arsenal might be handed a boost in their bid to beat Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend, with news that Harry Kane skipped training.

The England captain has a chequered injury record and his fine start to the season means that if he doesn’t play the game, Arsenal might have the upper hand.

Spurs are currently top of the Premier League table and they are favourites for the north London derby on Sunday, however, Kane is a key reason why they have become favourites to win on Sunday.

The report claims that the Englishman missed the recent Spurs training and he will also not be travelling with the team for their Europa League game against LASK this Thursday, reports Sky Sports.

‘”I’m not going to tell you the nature of his injury. I think there’s a good chance [for Sunday], I don’t want to lie, I don’t want to hide anything in relation to ‘Oh is he going to play or not’. I think he’s going to play, that’s my feeling.”‘ Mourinho said.

Arsenal has been struggling for form in recent games and their game against the Lilywhites is a must-win for them.

They will hope that Kane isn’t fit enough to start, however, regardless of the England striker’s availability, Arsenal has to win that game.

Kane has scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists in the Premier League alone, and it will be smart for Arsenal to have a plan to stop him regardless of the current update.