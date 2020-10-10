Arsenal might get help from the Middle East with Mesut Ozil exit

One player that Arsenal has been keen to get off their books this summer is Mesut Ozil.

The German earned a mega-money deal from the club in 2018 and his performances have dipped since that time.

The Gunners have tried to get him back to form, but it has been to no avail and Mikel Arteta has now given up on him.

Because he is on so much money at the Emirates, it is hard for the Gunners to find a team that will be willing to inherit his £350k per week wages, but it seems help is on the way.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Football consultant Ian McGary and Duncan Castles reveal that Juan Mata and Mesut Ozil are the subjects of transfer interest from Saudi Arabia.

It claims that the Spaniard has been offered $15 million net per year to make the move, which he should make, considering that he isn’t so important at United now.

Castles then makes the claim that Ozil is also interesting the Middle Eastern country.

Castles added: “I understand that Saudi Arabia’s interest in Premier League players doesn’t end with Juan Mata.

“There has also been a proposal to Mesut Ozil which would go down very well with the hierarchy at Arsenal if they managed to get Ozil off their books.

“They have left him out of their Europa League squad and have been trying to get him to accept a settlement on his contract for some time now unsuccessfully.

“They watched him do a very intelligent and quite amusing public relations move in going on social media to back your favourite Gunnersaurus and guarantee that he would cover Gunnersaurus’ wages for as long as he remained at the club.

“I believe Ozil has turned that move down partly because of his relationships and history with Turkey, who do not have the best of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia at present.”