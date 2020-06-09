Arsenal might get the chance to sign Bundesliga talent after the latest update on his future

Arsenal might have been handed a boost in their bid to land Dayot Upamecano in the summer after the latest update on his future delivered by RB Leipzig’s CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff.

The defender has been a target of Arsenal since last summer (TalkSport) but the Gunners failed to sign him and they made the move for William Saliba instead.

He has continued to develop well at the German side and as he nears the end of his current deal with Leipzig, Arsenal is still looking to sign him.

The defender’s current deal expires in 2021 and this will be an important summer for him and his current side.

He would have to be sold or he will leave the club for nothing after next season, but Mintzlaff has ruled out the possibility of the defender leaving for nothing.

He admitted that although that was a possibility, they cannot afford that as a team.

“Upa is an extremely important player for us and one of the most sought-after talents in his position,” Mintzlaff told Bild.

“One thing we can assure you of is that we have a very clear understanding with him and his agent that he will not be allowed to leave for free. We can’t afford that as a club.

“There are two options for him – he will either sign a contract extension or leave. I’m sure that we will know relatively quickly in which direction it goes.”

This would come as a big boost to Arsenal as they look to sign him. If he decides to leave the Germans in the summer, then the Gunners might land him for even cheaper than they would have anticipated because of his expiring deal.