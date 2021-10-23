Arsenal might have their own Scott Brown after Tierney admission

Do you like how Scott Brown captained Celtic? If you do, then you could get the chance to have a similar leader at Arsenal in the future after Kieran Tierney admitted to learning from the Scotsman.

They were teammates at Celtic and the Scotland national team before Tierney joined Arsenal.

The left-back has just revealed that he is open to becoming an Arsenal captain in the future and sees the current Aberdeen player/assistant manager as an inspiration.

He told Sky Sports:

“I feel as if I’ve learned off some great leaders.

“I always go back to Scott Brown, I think he’s the perfect example of a leader.

“He was born to be a leader, what he’s done in his career and how he carried the team for years and years, I learned off him.

“I came here and there are leaders here that I’m learning off as well and at Scotland as well.

“I’ve been lucky enough to captain Celtic and Scotland at a young age, it’s something that, of course, would be an honour to captain your national team or the club you’re playing for.

“I just need to concentrate on giving 100 per cent. You can still be a leader without the armband.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is little doubt that Tierney is captain material and if he spends a long enough time at Arsenal, he would become the club’s captain.

Some fans might not know much about Browns’s leadership style, but the Scotsman won ten Scottish Premier League titles, nine of which came after he had become Celtic’s captain.

He also won 6 Scottish Cups and 6 Scottish League Cups.

If Tierney can lead Arsenal to as many trophies while following the leadership style of Brown, Arsenal fans would be more than happy.

But as he rightly said in the interview, he doesn’t have to be with the armband to lead.

But his mindset and performances on the pitch will almost certainly land him the armband sooner than later.