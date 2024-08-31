Arsenal might have to deal with a Reiss Nelson transfer saga next summer again

Reiss Nelson made a late move to Fulham on loan from Arsenal, which paved the way for the Gunners to pursue Raheem Sterling.

Nelson has struggled for game time at the Emirates and was one of the players Arsenal was willing to sell during the transfer window.

However, he found it difficult to secure a permanent transfer, forcing Arsenal to abandon their efforts to offload him.

When Sterling became available for transfer in the final hours of deadline day, Arsenal sought to sign him and began exploring options for Nelson.

A potential move to Ipswich Town fell through, but Fulham quickly added him to their squad.

The Cottagers signed Nelson on loan to strengthen their options, but it seems this will only provide temporary relief for Arsenal.

A report in The Sun claims there is no option or obligation to make the move permanent, meaning Arsenal will need to find him a new home again next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Nelson performs well at Fulham, they could sign him permanently, or another club could take him seriously and add him to their squad.

However, if he does not, then we will struggle to find even a loan team for him when he returns.

ADMIN COMMENT

