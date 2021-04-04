Arsenal might have to sell Saka if they miss out on Europe

Some Arsenal players might pay the price for the team’s poor campaign and one such player is reported to be Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners are struggling to get into a European place and failure to do that means they will lose even more money.

They have already missed Champions League money for the last few seasons and risk not qualifying for even the Europa League at the end of this campaign.

They have reached the quarterfinals of the latter competition and winning it will guarantee them passage into the Champions League, but they face a tough Slavia Prague side next.

Failure to raise funds by qualifying for the European competitions means they might be forced to cash in on some of their players, according to The Times.

One player who the Times reckons is available for transfer is Bukayo Saka, who is arguably the most valuable player at the club.

The Englishman has been a key part of the Arsenal team since Mikel Arteta has been in charge and has always delivered.

The Gunners have several other players who could leave, but only a few of them can fetch a transfer fee that would be close to that of Saka.

The report says several other top stars would be sold off and the likes of David Luiz will definitely leave the club.