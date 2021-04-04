Arsenal might have to sell Saka if they miss out on Europe

Some Arsenal players might pay the price for the team’s poor campaign and one such player is reported to be Bukayo Saka.
The Gunners are struggling to get into a European place and failure to do that means they will lose even more money.
They have already missed Champions League money for the last few seasons and risk not qualifying for even the Europa League at the end of this campaign.
They have reached the quarterfinals of the latter competition and winning it will guarantee them passage into the Champions League, but they face a tough Slavia Prague side next.
Failure to raise funds by qualifying for the European competitions means they might be forced to cash in on some of their players, according to The Times.
One player who the Times reckons is available for transfer is Bukayo Saka, who is arguably the most valuable player at the club.
The Englishman has been a key part of the Arsenal team since Mikel Arteta has been in charge and has always delivered.
The Gunners have several other players who could leave, but only a few of them can fetch a transfer fee that would be close to that of Saka.
The report says several other top stars would be sold off and the likes of David Luiz will definitely leave the club.
BS
Typical thoughtless anti-Arsenal media piece…no other club has to put up with this level of vitriol..
Depends the price ?
David Luiz can leave the club for all I are. Don’t know what the hype has been about and I’m speaking over his entire career. Gotten away with too much as a player. How is Arsenal in a situation where they feel David Luiz is crucial?? That to me is laughable.
Saka’s going nowhere so that news is a non-starter. I wish we couild sell Xhaka too. The more we keep him the more his value decreases. I’ll be glad if Pepe leaves too and from a business standpoint I don’t know why clubs in general persist with flops while they can sell them, early while they still are of great value.
The article was written by Gary Jacob who has used some poetic licence to emphasise the need for funds to enable Arteta to revamp his squad in the event of Arsenal not securing European football next season.The article suggests that Saka is one of only a handful of players who Arteta wishes to retain as he sets out to reshape his squad.He suggests that a dozen players could leave at the end of the season but he fails to recognise the difficulty of selling mediocre performers during a time of economic crisis in many industries and Sports.Despite these difficulties, can you just imagine the reaction of fans if one of our few class acts were sold because we are unable to unload less talented players?It’s just not going to happen.!