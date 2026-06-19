Arsenal might just be deliberately losing the Tonali battle

Sandro Tonali has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the transfer market this summer, with Newcastle United reportedly accepting that several elite clubs are pushing to sign him ahead of next season.

The Italian midfielder has been admired by Arsenal for some time, and the club were reportedly offered the opportunity to sign him during the January transfer window. However, completing such a major transfer in the middle of the season proved difficult, forcing the Gunners to postpone any potential move until the summer.

That situation led many supporters to believe Arsenal would become one of the leading contenders for his signature during the current transfer window. Despite the ongoing speculation, Arsenal have yet to significantly intensify their pursuit of the midfielder.

Rivals Increase Interest

In recent days, Tottenham have entered the race for Tonali and are now considered serious contenders to secure his signature before the start of the new campaign.

Manchester City are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely as they continue searching for a high-quality midfielder to strengthen their squad.

According to The Athletic, both Tottenham and City are actively involved in the race for Tonali, increasing the competition for one of the most highly rated midfielders currently available on the market.

Arsenal Yet To Make Major Move

Despite their long-standing admiration for the player, Arsenal have not taken decisive steps to advance negotiations, leading to suggestions that the club may not be as committed to signing him as many supporters initially expected.

The Gunners already possess a strong midfield group and could believe that investing another substantial fee on a central midfielder is not currently a priority for the squad.

That may explain their cautious approach as rival clubs continue to accelerate their interest in the Italian international. Arsenal are still monitoring the situation, but at present there appears to be little indication that they are prepared to engage in an aggressive bidding battle for his services during this transfer window.

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