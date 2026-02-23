Arsenal might need a striker to leave before they spend big on that spot

Arsenal have been linked with moves for several strikers in recent months, with Julián Álvarez and Francesco Pio Esposito regarded as two of their primary targets.

The Gunners are understood to have tracked both players closely and believe each could strengthen their attacking options. Álvarez has impressed at Atlético Madrid, while Esposito continues to develop at Inter Milan, attracting attention for his potential. A summer move for either forward would represent a significant statement of intent and would undoubtedly excite supporters.

Summer Spending Could Depend on Sales

Arsenal currently boast one of the most complete squads in the Premier League, a position achieved through substantial investment in recent transfer windows. Nevertheless, that is unlikely to prevent further recruitment should the right opportunity arise at the end of the season. The club will hope their expenditure translates into tangible success, with silverware bringing both prestige and financial reward.

However, any major addition in attack may hinge on departures. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal would need to sanction a sale before committing to a high-profile signing. The report claims the club would have to offload Gabriel Jesus or another striker to create space in the squad for a new arrival.

Balancing Ambition With Stability

While adding a striker could enhance competition and depth, Arsenal must also consider squad balance and continuity. If the current group deliver multiple trophies this term, there may be limited appetite for significant alterations. Stability has been central to their progress, and unnecessary disruption could undermine established chemistry.

Ultimately, much will depend on how the remainder of the campaign unfolds. Should Arsenal fall short in key areas, reinforcements in attack may become a priority. If they succeed, measured adjustments rather than wholesale change could be deemed sufficient as they seek to build on a strong foundation.