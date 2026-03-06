Arsenal might need to make a big sale in the summer 

Arsenal invested heavily in several new signings during the summer of 2025, resulting in a significantly stronger squad. The improved depth and quality have allowed the Gunners to maintain a competitive challenge across all competitions at this late stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has the potential to achieve a quadruple before the campaign concludes, reflecting the effectiveness of their recruitment strategy. Their performances have ensured that they remain in contention on multiple fronts, demonstrating resilience and consistency. In the coming weeks, they will either be eliminated from certain tournaments or progress further, potentially securing a major trophy for the first time since 2020.

Success Comes at a Cost

Despite the on-field progress, Arsenal’s summer spending has come with financial implications. According to The Telegraph, the club now face the need to offload some players to generate funds and mitigate significant losses in their forthcoming financial reports. The investment required to strengthen the squad last summer has left the club with little choice but to balance the books through player sales.

Potential Departures

The report highlights that Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri could be among the players Arsenal look to sell at the end of the season. Both youngsters are viewed as valuable assets capable of attracting substantial transfer fees, which would provide financial relief while maintaining the club’s long-term strategy.

While the sales would offset some of the expenditure incurred last summer, they also underline the delicate balance between strengthening the squad and maintaining fiscal responsibility. Arsenal’s ability to manage these financial and sporting challenges will be crucial as they aim to sustain success in both domestic and European competitions.