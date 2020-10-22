Arsenal might return for their academy product if he continues to impress

Arsenal will look to bring back Donyell Malen if he continues to impress for PSV, Soccernews.Nl claims.

The striker left Arsenal as an 18-year-old following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette in 2017 and he has continued to develop well.

He made a blistering start to life in the Dutch side last season before a serious knee injury curtailed his progress.

He has returned to full fitness now and instead of playing on the left for PSV’s attack, he has been given the top striker position.

He will be hoping to get even more goals than he got on the wing and that is a sure way to get the attention of Arsenal.

The report claims that the striker was also linked with a move to Juventus last summer and that his agent, Mino Raiola had already started the groundwork that will have seen him move to the Italian champions.

Arsenal has just handed a new deal to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but the Gabonese striker isn’t getting any younger and he might need to be replaced in a couple of years time.

Alexandre Lacazette is also going to enter the final year of his current deal next summer. With no talks of a new deal, he might be sold to make space for another striker.