Arsenal misery continues but boy was the second-half exciting

Leeds and Arsenal both failed to score this evening as the team’s settled for a 0-0 scoreline, but that must have been the most exciting 30 minutes of action in any of our matches of late.
The opening half certainly wasn’t going to plan, as Leeds not only dominated in possession, they were also creating the most clear-cut chances.
Bernd Leno put in a great performance to deny Leeds, and while we were second best before the interval, the initial 45 minutes didn’t have many exciting moments.
Willian was replaced by Reiss Nelson at the break, and the game was picking up nicely.
Nicolas Pepe failed to keep his cool which allowed our rivals the opportunity to really bring the game to us, and they didn’t shy away.
Leeds really tried to turn the screw in the last half-hour of the match, and even struck the bar/post three times as they chased that illustrious goal, but it wasn’t to be.
Bukayo Saka had the best chance of the match, as he ran through onto a through-ball to take the keeper on, but while he tried to run past the keeper to create an angle to score, the goalkeeper scrapped to deny his shot.
Arsenal definitely had their fair share of the ball with only 10-men, and I can’t help but feel like we could have stolen the game without the red card.
While the draw has dealt our side a massive blow, the biggest issue could be the loss of Saka, who had to be helped off the pitch with what appeared to be a knee injury, and we will be keeping our fingers crossed that he will not be sidelined for long.
Will Pepe be reprimanded by the boss? Was there any positives to take from the draw? What can Arsenal do to turn their form around?
Patrick
My MOTM is the goal post and a 72 M idiot called Pepe shouldn’t start again in EPL. Maybe just keep Pepe as a super sub or play him in some unimportant games, until we can offload him for good in the summer
£70 million worth of disappointment. Arsenal are a poor crowd of underachieving, gutless, overpaid waisters. Sorry I am very annoyed with this shower of gutless player apart from Tierney.
We or so bad we be lucky to finish in the top half of the league god bring back wenger
I’m done with Pepe, and knowing how strict Arteta is, this might be Pepe’s turn to sit put in the cold.
He just killed this game,took us down to 10 men.
You really can’t blame Arteta for the points we dropped in this game can you?
Aubameyng really needs to sort his shît and stop wasting chances.
Saka will always be a shining light.
Saka alone changed the game, hopefully he’s okay.
The Goalpost easily wins MOTM
How many chances did he had today
Oh lemme guess he needed 10 chances to score just 1 goal right?
You’re gonna pretend and tell me Aubameyang didn’t fumble one chance in the first half and two after Saka came on?
Eddie stop wasting chances? How many chances did he had today, I I can’t believe you are blaming Pepe aubamayang and not arteta, I love the man and I want us to do well but creating just 2 chances in 90minutes ans you are blaming the players. Aubamayang did everything right with that ball only to be denied by a clear hand ball but the foolish ref and var waved it off. This is clearly arteta fault, what’s the difference between arteta arsenal and Emery arsenal.
What about that chance in the first half where he sliced the ball? And mayne the handball was not intentional and these kinds of calls seldom go our way. Though the best chance of the game was missed by Saka who turned prime Lacazette for that one moment.
Lenohappy, I’m not blaming him actually.
If you read well, you’d see I only said he needs to sort his shit.
Aubameyang last season would’ve buried one out of the three shots he took in the box. Are you gonna deny that?
That’s the Auba we need. He needs to sort his shit and come back to us.
Also I can’t blame Arteta for today’s game, bro did you see how unnecessary that red card was? And you think Pepe can’t be faulted?
We’re away, and he makes that sort of move without caring about how it affects the team.
Can I ask a question bro?
Would you keep this same energy if that red card incident was Luiz, Xhaka or Bellerin?
Think about it bro
Yes Pepe was stupid and hurt our chances in the game…
If we look before the red card we looked extremely poor anyway. I just hope the red card doesn’t over shadow the fact that we were horrific in general!
No passion
No direction
No unity
No clue
Something is very wrong….
Unfortunately we look like a midtable side…For the moment…There is a lot to be desired about what we expect from the team… Hopefully MA makes the right decisions….
Many players came and left Arsenal. Some of them were really talented, but some of them also came with diva personality and complacency
I believe complacency has been plaguing Arsenal after the Invincibles left and there’s obviously lack of control from the owner. Kroenke seems the type of owner who feels he’d get 100% efforts from his employees because he’s been paying them handsomely
No employee would put in his extra efforts if the employee thinks he’s highly replaceable. Kroenke needs to make sure nobody can stay in comfort zone, otherwise he’d keep spending millions for nothing
Pepe was a disgrace.
But Leeds looked much the better team even before that, and tha tis a worry.
On the bright side:
The players showed good fighting spirit.
i am probably the biggest pepe fan on this forum.. but i agree that it was an insanely idiotic foul that cost us the game..
hope he learns from it…
It did not cost us the game, we were being bossed by championship club even with 11 men.
I didn’t notice we were relegated.
I wouldn’t say in necessarily cost us the game though…..we didn’t look like we were getting anything from the game with 11 men
Pepe action didn’t cost us the game, the lack of ideas from the coach cost us, how can we play for 96 minutes without creating any clear chance 🥺🥺. What Pepe did was stupid but before his sending off we were outplayed, wait till this leeds play Chelsea and see what happens.
Do you mean that Bellerin through ball to Saka, that Saka cross to Aubameyang, Aubameyang-Saka interchange, that pass to Aubameyang in the first half which he skied, and a great Tierney cross which Pepe or someone else got stuck on and couldnt sort out their feet to strike 6 yards from goal, were not clear cut chances?
Well arteta should be strict with himself, he is a clueless idiot and should follow pepe.
Arteta is not an idiot, I think some of this players are just not good enough ranging from pepe to xhaka to willian and aubameyang offers almostly nothing upfront when he does not score…
With you right behind them.
Will we ever have more than 2 shots on target and score a goal again in my lifetime??!!
No Sue 😆 maybe in the warm up
😂😂😂
Are you 97 years of age and on your death bed?
If so, im sorry but you will pass on before tht happens.
😂😂😂 No I’m not….
Very stupid and insensitive comment.
It might just be sort of plain comment to you, but you don’t say stuff like that to people.
I’m not trying to pick a fight bro, but really I know we’re all disappointed, but don’t say stuff like that.
Even though she’s not 97 or on a sick bed, it could be anyone
Well the truth will set them free.
The f$%k kind of a response is that, your totally warped.
Invader Zim what a foolish comment.
What can I say Sue. You always show class and restraint.
What a magnificent defensive performance from the boys when we went down to 10 men.Every player knew their job and we held in for a very well deserved point.
This shows the value MA had added since his arrival of nothing else.
And Tierney is fast becoming a legend at Arsenal. What a buy he is proving to be
Great comment
Nobody’s legend unless he wins an EPL or a UCL trophy for Arsenal
Thanks for that positive comments. So many pessimistic comments here.
This is the most expensive Arsenal team we have had, yet it is the worst.
Our recruitment has been terrible, we are going downhill and i cant see us spending this kind of cash ever again as it is just being wasted.
Im happy that I dint waste my time by watching the game.
the sooner Arteta leaves the better for us
Truth
OT:
I think fans need to keep quiet more regarding transfers and stop piling pressure on the club.
We got an offer of 25M for a squad player FFS!!! Fans nearly went berserk saying all sorta stuff.
Right now AMN is of no use to this team. 25M to the dust.
Szoboszlai RC is 23M. You see how lack of plans and directions kills?
I just kept quiet and watched fans sing praises of Niles and talked bout not losing him.
This has nothing to do with today’s game, but during the game it came to mind, what exactly does Niles offer? 25M sitting on the bench.
Pfffft, good luck getting even 20M for him next window
I dont think we will see CL football with Arsenal for a few decades.
Never had that down for a 0-0… Leno had a good game….
Defensive solidity again at the expense of fast flowing attacking as a team plus Auba still misfiring. Arteta has to get a better balance in his tactics. Willock anonymous again – not sure if its the player or tactics – we just don’t look like scoring
Willock has no future at top level. This guy doesn’t have any positional or spatial awareness at all. He doesn’t know when to make himself available to receive the ball and when to make forward runs to help in attack. Zero talent.
He wasn’t. Aubameyang was almost useless
About time we drop Willian and Pepe… Well, Pepe will miss some games. Will he learn when he comes back?
What looked like a good season we looked forward too is looking blip at the moment.
Give Leeds another 30mins and they won’t score. LOL. I wished Saka converted that chance…
Please when is Martinelli coming back?
Apparently he’s aiming to return to full training over the next 2 weeks, Uzi 🙂
I fear this, Martinelli should be ready to participate in match day trainings in 2 weeks time, but what I fear is the pressure fans will pile on him, and the expectations. Forgetting he’s a kid who’s just coming back from a very lengthy injury.
I wish fans would let him be and stop expecting him to come fix our scoring issues
Yeah agree Eddie. Martinelli is a real talent, one of the few players in the last 15 years that seems to put in 100% consistently….refreshing to watch
My big concern is him being snapped up by a top team, i just can’t see a strong enough reason for him to stay
I wonder if there were kickbacks to Arsenal management in the Pepe deal. It’s very hard to understand the deal otherwise. I think we were better with 10 men without him both in attack and defense. Agree with others that something is seriously wrong. Not sure why Willian is on the pitch; limited options maybe.
LETS BE HONEST , WE WERE EXTREMELY LUCKY TODAY. Leno and the woodwork were our real heroes today No doubt about the villain thouhj, eh Pepe? Some good defensive perfs, esp by Gabriel and Tierney but ALL those playing in front of those…. OH DEAR!!!
Stupid woodwork cost me my 3-0 prediction.
I cut I would prefer we win, but if not might as well benefit from it.
I don’t wish to see Pepe in our shirt again.
Can’t help wondering, if Pepe’s action has to do with an underlying disciplinary problem? Not that it is an excuse in any way, but there are some worrying things going on.
Maybe I am just paranoid…
What’s wrong with Arsenal? I believe the international break was indirectly responsible for the current malaise. Anyway the gunners could have lost by at least 2 goals.
Abu seems to have lost his way. Seems the mammoth deal has impacted him
However class is permanent and I expect him to start to start scoring the soon.
And where does nelson learn to take set pieces, it is the worst $h1t under the sun. Boy can take set piece to save his life yet we seem to have no one better?
🤣🤣🤣
Very good game for me, the boys really worked hard.
Things I learnt:
-Our attacking players needs to be ruthless
– We have a massive problem in our attack and our attacking combinations
– Ceballos is not an attacking midfielder
– Saka is very pivotal and needs to start on the LW or RW.
– Gabriel and Tierney are very dependable.
– Our players are more comfortable in 4231 formation.
Leeds lost two matches on the bounce and it wasn’t supposed to be an easy game but I think the boys worked hard after just coming back from the international break.
On to the next one… coyg!
Water is wet
We are so boring to watch to much consecration on defending our midfielders scare to make danger pass always play safe. our front players are so frustrated with this system
Massive game next weekend loose that a home again then something will need to change
If VAR could see pepe’s incident why didn’t it see auba penalty shout..how team lacks an attacking midfielder red card or no red card
It wasn’t a penalty. The ball hit the defender’s feet before it hit his hands. More like ball to hand than a handball. It was a correct decision.
Well I would say that was a masterclass in luck😂😂
Jokes aside, it was a new formation we lined up in I think and the defense was doing well although in the later stages we were fried. Bellerin and Tierney were good going forward and defending, Willian was lukewarm in the game as was Aubameyang until the last few minutes, Nelson and Saka helped a lot and should be in contention for starting winger berths but both need to work on finishing, especially Saka whose miss was costly. Imagine Lacazette screwing that and the after-effects. His effigies would burn in London. That said I am just being a whiny retard and he is definitely our crown jewel along with Gabriel who also had a good game. The midfielders tried vut couldnt keep up with Leeds. Xhaka did put a great pass to Pepe who made a hash of it, Ceballos tried hard and got good balls but he too couldn’t make them often enough. One more thing that I have noticed, ever since that new setpiece coach came in, we are rubbish in setpieces. It may be my delusions, but atleast we were slighly better positioning and delivery wise before. Unless he has come in to fix setpiece defending, then I would say well done.
MA should try out new formations and players. The camera showed his face at the end and it was not pleasant looking. He must have thought what more he could do to get us points. He made every change the fans demanded and even ditched the back 3. Let’s give him time guys. He is the right man for the job and is just going through a rut.
Pepe Willian and Willock , how MA picks these 3 is beyond me. Saka and Auba showed that with thought chances can be created even with only 10 men. Bellerin had a great game really worked and defended well. Created our best chance and looked like a leader barking orders. Xhaka and Dani are squad players at best.
What the fck is wrong with some of you, arteta has not even managed us for a full season and you guys are calling for his head, we are just 6 or 7 points off the top and you guys are making it seem like we are 20 points off the top, give him till the end of the season b4 making your judgement, the second half performance shows y I still value arteta most teams would have succumbed to a defeat after the red card, if I remember vividly at one point Spurs fans were calling for Mourinho’s head now he’s top of the table, stop the negativity and back the manager at least till the end of the season
Emery would have won this game with ten players. He doesn’t play defensive football like Arteta does.