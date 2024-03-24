Arsenal misfit reported not to be short of suitors in the summer transfer window

Arsenal is having a fantastic season. They are currently leading the Premier League title race and have also made it to the Champions League quarterfinals. They have a good chance of winning silverware, whether it’s the Premier League, the Champions League, or both.

Our Gunners struggled in front of goal in the first half of the season, but they appear to have found a way. Even so, during that struggle, it became clear that Arsenal needed to assess their striker options.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus’ inefficiency was clear; it was clear they are not the strikers this Mikel Arteta project could rely on. Arsenal ought to sign a clinical striker, but for that move, one of Nketiah or Gabriel must make way, with Nketiah most likely the one to go.

The 24-year-old has only made 13 starts for Arsenal this season. It’s clear that Mikel Arteta does not have him in his long-term plans.

Fortunately, according to Football Insider, the Hale End graduate has a number of suitors for the summer transfer window. Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Wolves are all interested in his services.

Nketiah’s exit may be a win-win situation for everyone: Nketiah may get much more game time; Arsenal may see their transfer kitty boosted; and another team may recruit a quality striker who may even improve in a different tactical setup. With six goals and three assists this season, Nketiah is a decent striker, just not Arsenal-quality by the looks of it.

It’s unfortunate he didn’t make it at Arsenal, but who knows, he can find his brilliance elsewhere.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…