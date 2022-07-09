Arsenal miss out on exciting young defender as he joins PL side

Arsenal were linked with a move to sign Aaron Hickey from Bologna this summer, but he has now agreed to join Brentford.

The full-back is one of the most exciting young talents around, having left Scotland to move to Serie A shortly after his 18th birthday, and after a slow initial season in Italy, he enjoyed a full season of action in the 2021-22 campaign, notching five goals and an assist from his 36 outings.

The 20 year-old is known as a left-back, but being both footed, he is also known to fill in at right-back also, while his former side also gave him minutes as a wide midfielder on both sides also.

While we will not be signing him this summer, we will be able to get a closer look at what he can bring to the English game after joining the Bees.

Official, confirmed. Aaron Hickey joins Brentford on permanent deal from Bologna, €22m total fee add ons included. ⚪️🔴🤝 #BrentfordFC Hickey has signed his long-term deal yesterday, medical completed too. pic.twitter.com/Evs1atTmx2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

I’m sure Hickey will be joining a bigger club in the coming years, but what will be interesting if he continues as a full-back or converts into a more advanced role for his new side, while there will be plenty of attention on how quickly he settles into the physicality of the English division.

I think he will be a hit in England, and if Kieran Tierney continues with his injury problems our need for a new top left-back could well become a priority in the coming windows. Having already shown an interest, I’m sure Arsenal will follow his progress closely, but I doubt we will be alone in that.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta gives a short press conference after Arsenal’s comeback win over Nurnberg.

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids