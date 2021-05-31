Arsenal miss out on Premier League veteran to Leicester City

Arsenal has missed out on the signature of Ryan Bertrand after the left-back agreed to join Leicester City.

Bertrand is leaving Southampton after seven years of service and over 200 appearances for the Saints.

Arsenal has a need for a new full-back as they rebuild their squad ahead of another important campaign for Mikel Arteta.

They allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave on loan to Schalke 04 in the last transfer window.

The Bosnian doesn’t have a future at the Emirates and his departure means only Kieran Tierney is the natural left-back at the club.

They expect to sign a new one when the transfer window reopens and they have been linked with a move for Bertrand, who started his career at London rivals, Chelsea.

They were facing serious competition from Leicester as Brendan Rodgers is a fan of the player he managed in the Chelsea youth team.

Football Insider reports that the Foxes have won the race for his signature and Arsenal will have to turn their attention to other transfer targets now.

The Gunners’ transfer budget remains unclear, but signing a top free agent like Bertrand would have been a great way to bring in quality without spending a dime.