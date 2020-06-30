Arsenal miss out on second Ligue 1 target this week

Arsenal has been dealt another transfer blow as one of their targets has snubbed them to renew his current deal at his present team.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Layvin Kurzawa as the Frenchman approached the end of his PSG deal.

Some reports even claimed that he already had a contract on the table from Arsenal (Football London), however, that has proven to be false as PSG have just announced that the full-back has signed a new four-year deal with them via their official website.

This isn’t the first time that Arsenal has missed out on a target from Ligue 1 in the past week.

They also missed out on the signing of Thomas Meunier, who left PSG to join Borussia Dortmund instead for free (Marca).

Mikel Arteta needs to strengthen his Arsenal team this summer if he hopes to compete for trophies or a European spot next season.

The Gunners also need to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he can achieve his goals with them by signing quality players to their team.

Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and David Luiz have all been giving new deals and William Saliba will be joining Arsenal when next season comes around too.