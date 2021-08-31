Arsenal miss out with strike target ‘here we go’ confirmed

Odsonne Edouard is joining Crystal Palace according to Fabrizio Romano, a striker who has been of interest to Arsenal for a number of recent transfer windows.
The Celtic striker has a brilliant record in Scotland since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, attracting plenty of attention from a number of big clubs, and was strongly touted for a move to north London.
The Gunners haven’t been able to offload any of their current crop of attackers however, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both having been linked with moves having entered into the final 12 months of their playing contracts, but could well end up staying until at least January.
Our failure to sell any of our options has no doubt hampered our efforts to add to our frontline, with Tammy Abraham believed to have been high on our wishlist prior to his move to Roma, and we now look set to miss out on Edouard this time around also.
It will be interesting to see how well the French forward adapts to the vigours of the Premier League, but I can’t help but be annoyed that he won’t be taking on that challenge with us as I believe he has a big future ahead of him.
Well played Crystal Palace…
Patrick
Edouard is a fine player. Also, there are other strikers still who might be willing to move to Arsenal like Paul Onoachu, who is a giant and I feel in every bit the towering CF that GAI feels will help us. The price quoted was cheap as well, around 12 million. But we need to sell before we buy… or another viable alternative is to put great effort in developing the talented Moller, who also has the basic premise of a future star with a tall physique and good ball control.
Could be a bargain for Palace at the reported £15 million price.
Also spurs getting Emerson Royal from Barca.
Well played Edu. Decline £10m offer, lose player for free next year.
Amazing.
The option of a powerful striker does always seem attractive. I know City and Barca haven’t always had this but Tierney crossing in balls when you know there’s not going to be anyone there to stick it in the net or us playing out long from the back knowing the front line will easily be out jumped is maddening. Of course, at the moment even with a clear height advantage our defence is out jumped! Maybe height being a measurable fact it takes on more importance than skill but if Bellerin still had that other measurable asset, speed, the downturn in his other attributes would be less noticeable.
Arsenal in talks with Bologna for 22 year old right back Tomiyasu.
I reckon Tierney puts in at least 6 top crosses
every game. For the life of me I can’t understand why Auba and Laca are not busting a gut to get on the end of a couple every game.
Money for jam.
Tammy Abraham, Eduard – not of Arsenal quality, I mean the Arsenal of GG or the team he left for AW to inherit and build his success. So are Laca, Eddie, Marteneli, just as bad signings as the AW signings – Sanogo, Chamak, Gervinho, Perez, Walcot, Assano.Except RVP, Giroud (too some extent), Sanchez being the exceptions. Mikel will have some ace up his sleeve lined up, only we need to get rid of these non performing assets.
Having seen Edouard dozens of times for Celtic I can assure you that he will not pull up many trees in the EPL.Furthermore he is not an aerial threat.
If Nketiah is our 4th choice striker, I dont see the reasoning in not selling him to CP for their asking price. As far as Tierney crosses are concerned, you dont need that tall a striker to get to the end of them and Auba and Laca can get to them provided they attack with ferocity and foresight. More important than a CF position now is the addition of a steely midfielder, a proper CAM and a RB. Bissouma, Aouar and a proper RB are a must on deadline day, hopefully we get them…
Celtic fan here. OE is a strange one, outstanding for us for a couple of seasons, then a combination of a move last season being blocked, followed by contracting Covid seems to have delayed progress. Incidentally, OE is not a big CF, he’s never going to bully defenders or get on the end of crosses, more likely get the ball with his back to goal, then turn and use amazing footwork skills to make space in the box to score. Viera going on recommendations from France U21 coaches, where OE is one of the first names on their teamsheet. On form and motivated, he is easily a £25/30M player, just hope we have a decent sell-on clause like we have with Tierney!
Thank you for your update on OE. Only hope we dont regret signing him when we were interested in him last season.