Arsenal miss out with strike target ‘here we go’ confirmed

Odsonne Edouard is joining Crystal Palace according to Fabrizio Romano, a striker who has been of interest to Arsenal for a number of recent transfer windows.

The Celtic striker has a brilliant record in Scotland since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, attracting plenty of attention from a number of big clubs, and was strongly touted for a move to north London.

The Gunners haven’t been able to offload any of their current crop of attackers however, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both having been linked with moves having entered into the final 12 months of their playing contracts, but could well end up staying until at least January.

Our failure to sell any of our options has no doubt hampered our efforts to add to our frontline, with Tammy Abraham believed to have been high on our wishlist prior to his move to Roma, and we now look set to miss out on Edouard this time around also.

It will be interesting to see how well the French forward adapts to the vigours of the Premier League, but I can’t help but be annoyed that he won’t be taking on that challenge with us as I believe he has a big future ahead of him.

Well played Crystal Palace…

Patrick