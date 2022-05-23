Arsenal missed out on a lot more than just the top four

Arsenal has just missed out on a place in the Premier League’s top four, with Tottenham now competing in the Champions League next season.
The Gunners started this season poorly and only a few of us really expected them to be in the top four race come the last few games of the season.
However, Mikel Arteta’s men defied the odds and came tantalising close to a top-four finish.
They eventually couldn’t get it over the line, and Tottenham beat them to the last UCL spot on the ultimate day of the season.
A lot has been said about them missing out on a Champions League place. Have we all forgotten how much it is worth?
The Sun reveals that Spurs are now in line to make a guaranteed £37m for qualifying.
That is not all, with the report claiming Antonio Conte’s men can make as much as £110m depending on how far they go in the competition.
That could have been Arsenal, instead, they will settle for £16.7m guaranteed and a potential total earnings of £35m from the Europa League.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is sad to read the difference between these figures, but we probably should be more worried that we would be in the Europa League and have to play on Thursdays and Sundays.
The last time we did that, our Premier League campaign suffered, and we ended the season 8th on the league table.
they(arsenal) deserved it for performing poorly..
The real concern is if Levy backs Conte then I believe Spurs will be outsiders for the title next season. It was bad enough under Poch where they came close for two consecutive and got to a CL final too.
Regarding us being in the EUL obviously we will have a smaller transfer budget but I don’t agree with the notion that we will struggle to buy players to improve our squad because we can’t attract big name players. First of all who are these so called ‘big names’ I struggle to think of five and secondly their many players who be happy to join us despite no CL football and would improve us undoubtedly. Tapsoba, Hickey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Philips, Tielemans, Aouar,Gakpo, Giouri, Tony, DCL just to name a select few. So no excuses for Edu, Arteta and KSE not to adequately strengthen us this summer.
We could pay dearly for what happened at the end of this season. Nothing good came out of it if truth be known, it was and is a failure. It was a massive set back to what we were expecting.
we could really use the extra coin after that expensive winter window…sometimes you’ve got to spend money to make money