Arsenal missed out on a lot more than just the top four

Arsenal has just missed out on a place in the Premier League’s top four, with Tottenham now competing in the Champions League next season.

The Gunners started this season poorly and only a few of us really expected them to be in the top four race come the last few games of the season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men defied the odds and came tantalising close to a top-four finish.

They eventually couldn’t get it over the line, and Tottenham beat them to the last UCL spot on the ultimate day of the season.

A lot has been said about them missing out on a Champions League place. Have we all forgotten how much it is worth?

The Sun reveals that Spurs are now in line to make a guaranteed £37m for qualifying.

That is not all, with the report claiming Antonio Conte’s men can make as much as £110m depending on how far they go in the competition.

That could have been Arsenal, instead, they will settle for £16.7m guaranteed and a potential total earnings of £35m from the Europa League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad to read the difference between these figures, but we probably should be more worried that we would be in the Europa League and have to play on Thursdays and Sundays.

The last time we did that, our Premier League campaign suffered, and we ended the season 8th on the league table.