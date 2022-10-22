Arsenal missed out on impressive Ajax star because they didn’t follow up their interest

Arsenal was one of the clubs that wanted to sign Calvin Bassey last summer after his impressive performance for Rangers in the run to the Europa League final.

The Nigerian has enjoyed a meteoric rise from being released by Leicester City and winning a league title at Rangers.

After the Gers reached the final of the Europa League last season, several clubs wanted to sign him because of his stunning performance in the competition.

He eventually moved to Ajax, who signed him as a replacement for then Arsenal-linked Lisandro Martinez.

An unnamed agent that works for him has now revealed that the Gunners made an enquiry for his signature, but they never followed it up.

“Arsenal contacted us and we let Rangers know, but they did not follow up,” Tuttomercatoweb report him saying to OwnGoalNigeria.

“We also had interest from Aston Villa and West Ham, but in the end, Ajax presented the best offer not in terms of money, but for his development as they promised regular employment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bassey has been in fine form at Ajax and we would have enjoyed having him on our team, but we are at the top of the Premier League table.

We can hardly wish for a better season and credit must go to our current options, who have held their own and delivered some eye-catching performances for us so far.