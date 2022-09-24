Arsenal are claimed to have been in the driving seat to sign Fede Valverde from Penarol back in 2016, only to see them lose out to Real Madrid.

The Gunners have a long list of players who nearly joined the club before going onto become the next big thing, and Valverde is now claimed to be another.

A report by AS (via Sport Witness) claims that we had shaken hands over a deal with the player’s agent, but with no paperwork having been signed, we ended up losing out.

Real Madrid saw him shortly after when he starred in the South American Under-17 Championship, where he ended up finish as the second-highest overall goalscorer.

Where we had agreed a €3 Million deal, the Bernabeu club ended up paying around €5 Million instead, and he has since worked his way up into becoming a first-team regular for their club.

Valverde was another in a long list of Francis Cagigao’s finds, but one that we couldn’t get over the line despite travelling to meet with his representatives and striking a verbal agreement, but that isn’t to say that he would have been guaranteed to have reached this level in different surroundings.

The midfielder looks to be flourishing at present, and he would still likely have made it through our academy into the first-team also, but who is to say that he would be the same player if he had made alternative choices?

Patrick

