Arsenal missed out on signing Liverpool midfield anchor

Former Liverpool football director reveals how Arsenal missed out on signing Jordan Henderson.

Damien Comolli has revealed that Liverpool beat competition from Manchester United and Arsenal to sign Jordan Henderson from Sunderland in 2011.

The midfielder was an emerging talent at the Black Cats back in the day and several Premier League sides had been tracking his progress before Liverpool beat off competition for his signature.

The Reds paid just over £16 million to get their man and they were slammed for paying that much for an inexperienced player.

But the Englishman has helped Liverpool win the Champions League and he looks set to become the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League, something even Steven Gerard failed to do in his decorated career.

According to Star Sports, Comolli claims that Liverpool’s owners were unimpressed that he had spent that much on the player and claimed that the Reds were in competition with Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature at the time.

“I went up to £16.75 million to the great displeasure of the owners who absolutely slaughtered me on the phone,” he said

“I called Kenny [Daglish] and said: ‘You need to help me on this one.’ He said: ‘It’s a great deal, I’ll tell them you did a great deal.’

“I know Jordan had meetings with [Manchester] United and Arsenal. But very early he said it was Liverpool and nothing else.”