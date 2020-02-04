Arsenal missed out on signing young Brazilian defender last month

Arsenal missed out on signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes claims report.

Arsenal signed two defenders in the last transfer window as they looked to solve their issues at the back.

The Gunners have allowed several cheap goals this season and after Calum Chambers suffered a long term injury, it became even more important that they signed players to cover for their leaky defence.

Many defenders were linked with a move to the Emirates but the Gunners ended up with two defenders who were not constantly linked and some other deals didn’t work out that were never made public.

Football.London claims that Arsenal was among the clubs who wanted to sign Lille’s Brazilian defender, Gabriel Magalhaes before the transfer window shut.

Everton was the other Premier League side who had a strong interest in the defender.

However, Lille was adamant that they would not sell him in the middle of an important campaign and they kept their word and turned down all offers for his signature.

Gabriel, as he is known, was not really on too many radars it has to be said and if I am honest, I know almost nothing about him.

The same report claims Arsenal could return for the defender in the summer but for now, they have settled for Pablo Mari, who they hope will impress enough to earn a permanent deal at the Emirates.

Mari has travelled with the Gunners to Dubai for the warm-weather training camp and Mikel Arteta will be looking for him to bed in fast enough for their next game against Newcastle.