Arsenal missed out on Tottenham man because they didn’t act fast enough

Tottenham attacker Richarlison has revealed he had interest from Arsenal in the summer, but Spurs followed up theirs with an offer immediately.

The Brazilian was one of the sought-after players in the last transfer window and Arsenal wanted to sign him.

After losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette in the last campaign, the Gunners needed attacking reinforcements.

Several players were on their radar and the Gunners also wanted Richarlison after he helped save Everton from relegation.

The attacker eventually moved to Tottenham, and he has revealed why he moved there.

He said to Goal: “I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know?

“It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Richarlison was one of the best players in the Everton team and he deserved to play at a bigger club.

It would have been great to have him in our squad, but the striker chose our neighbours.

He is not doing badly there, but we are also in top shape with Gabriel Jesus as our leading striker.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids