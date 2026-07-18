Arsenal misses deadline to sign prolific striker for just €40 million

Serhou Guirassy is one of the finest strikers in the world, and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward for a long time. However, the Gunners may have missed their opportunity to sign him at a favourable price.

At BVB, Guirassy has become one of the standout players in the squad, and the club were determined to keep him. However, his contract included a clause that allowed him to leave for only €40 million until 15 July.

Arsenal did not act before the deadline, and according to Goal, that clause has now expired. If the Gunners decide to pursue a move for Guirassy again, they are likely to face a higher asking price from Dortmund.

Arsenal continue search for attacking options

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack this summer and are also expected to make changes to their current options. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus remain players who could leave during the transfer window.

Arsenal have already sold Leandro Trossard, but he is expected to be one of several departures as the club attempts to reshape their squad and ensure they have the right players for their ambitions.

Guirassy would have provided valuable experience and quality in attack. His performances in Germany have shown that he can compete at the highest level and contribute consistently in front of the goal.

Arsenal may look elsewhere for a striker

Although Guirassy remains a top striker, Arsenal may decide to focus on younger options as they continue planning for the future. The club will continue monitoring potential targets while considering the best additions for their squad.

The striker could have been an excellent backup option for Viktor Gyokeres at the Emirates, offering a proven goalscoring threat and experience in major competitions.

However, with the opportunity to sign him for €40 million now gone, Arsenal may feel the timing is no longer ideal. The Gunners will continue assessing the market as they search for attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

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