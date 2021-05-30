Arsenal misses out of the top transfer target as he agrees PSG move

Arsenal looks set to miss out on Achraf Hakimi as he edges closer to a move to PSG.

The Moroccan has been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners prepare to cash in on Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal for a decade but he recently lost his starting place in the team to Calum Chambers.

He is expected to leave the Emirates if a proper offer comes around and has been linked with some of Europe’s top teams.

Hakimi has been considered the perfect replacement if Bellerin eventually leaves the Gunners.

But Gazzetta.it is reporting that PSG is closing in on a move for the former Real Madrid man after not being impressed by the performance of their loanee, Alessandro Florenzi.

Inter needs to sell players to balance the books and that is one reason why Antonio Conte left them by mutual consent.

The report says PSG and Inter are already in advanced talks and the wing-back will join them in a move worth £51.5m.

It means the Italians will make a profit of around £16.5m on the £34.3m they paid Real Madrid to sign him in 2020.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to their other targets, which include the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Max Aarons.