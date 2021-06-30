Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal misses out on another target as midfielder closes in on Serie A switch

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signature of Julian Brandt this summer as the German closes in on a move to Italy.

Brandt has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he struggled for relevance at Borussia Dortmund last season.

He has been on the radar of several other European clubs and Todofichajes says Lazio has beaten Arsenal to sign him.

The German has repeatedly been linked with a move to England with Liverpool also targeting him before now.

Borussia Dortmund asked Lazio to pay €20M, but the Italians negotiated that fee down by €3M.

He is now set to join them for the next four seasons and he will receive €2M per season for the duration of the deal.

Arsenal has had a quiet summer for a club that finished outside the European places last season.

The start of preseason isn’t far away and there is a possibility that they would resume it without having signed any of their transfer targets.

We also expected the Gunners to sell some of their current squad members and it remains unclear who will depart or remain.

Their fans will hope they complete a transfer soon which would hopefully kick-start a summer spending spree for them.

  1. ALEC says:
    June 30, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    Love this site! Great info for real Arsenal fans. I can’t believe arsenal couldn’t get a player who was rubbish for Dortmund in a farmers league

  2. NY_Gunner says:
    June 30, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    This site makes it seem as if we were tying to buy at least 15/20 players each window. Unless we put in a bid for, or had talks with players agent or club, I see no need to keep referring to every player sold as an AFC target…IJS

    1. Voyageur says:
      June 30, 2021 at 5:12 pm

      Took the words right out of mouth

      In other news, I see Arsenal has missed out to Everton in signing Rafa …

  3. guy says:
    June 30, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    You’re right NYG. Fair enough to mention it in passing, but the implication is that he was our prime target, we were all hanging on the transfer as if there was nobody else we could buy or needed, and that we blew the transfer. Very average player and I’m sure we were never interested.

  4. Siamois says:
    June 30, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    The article brought a good point as much as we all want to see a new signing asap players being moved out of the club would also be a good sign no?

