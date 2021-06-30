Arsenal misses out on another target as midfielder closes in on Serie A switch

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signature of Julian Brandt this summer as the German closes in on a move to Italy.

Brandt has been a long-term target of the Gunners and he struggled for relevance at Borussia Dortmund last season.

He has been on the radar of several other European clubs and Todofichajes says Lazio has beaten Arsenal to sign him.

The German has repeatedly been linked with a move to England with Liverpool also targeting him before now.

Borussia Dortmund asked Lazio to pay €20M, but the Italians negotiated that fee down by €3M.

He is now set to join them for the next four seasons and he will receive €2M per season for the duration of the deal.

Arsenal has had a quiet summer for a club that finished outside the European places last season.

The start of preseason isn’t far away and there is a possibility that they would resume it without having signed any of their transfer targets.

We also expected the Gunners to sell some of their current squad members and it remains unclear who will depart or remain.

Their fans will hope they complete a transfer soon which would hopefully kick-start a summer spending spree for them.