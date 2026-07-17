Arsenal misses out on PSG prodigy after chasing him for months

Arsenal worked hard to sign Emmanuel Mbemba from PSG this summer, but the defender has rejected their interest and decided to join another Ligue 1 club instead.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe at the moment and has been tipped for a successful future. PSG were desperate to keep him at the club, but he was unwilling to agree to new terms.

The defender considered his options carefully, with Arsenal making a strong attempt to secure his signature and add him to their squad. The Gunners believed they could provide him with an attractive opportunity.

Arsenal fail to convince Emmanuel Mbemba

Arsenal already have a strong defence, but they also have a reputation for developing talented young players and providing opportunities to promising prospects. They attempted to persuade Mbemba by showing him a clear pathway towards first-team opportunities.

The Gunners hoped this approach would convince the defender to move to the Emirates and continue his development with their squad. However, Mbemba was not convinced by Arsenal’s proposal, and he also rejected offers from other major European clubs interested in signing him.

Mbemba wanted a quicker route into first-team football, and Arsenal were unable to guarantee him that opportunity. This became a major factor in their failure to convince him to join the club during the summer transfer window.

Emmanuel Mbemba chooses Paris FC move

The defender has now decided on his next step, with his preference being a move that could provide him with the opportunities he is seeking. Arsenal will be disappointed after putting significant effort into trying to bring him to England.

The outcome means the Gunners will miss out on one of Europe’s highly rated young defenders, despite their attempts to present a strong case for why he should join their project. The club will now have to look elsewhere for defensive additions.

According to Get Football News France, Mbemba has agreed a deal to move to Paris FC, who are neighbours of PSG in the same city in France. The move ends Arsenal’s hopes of securing his signature this summer.

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