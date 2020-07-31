Arsenal misses out on signing Ligue 1 target after transfer completed

Arsenal has missed out on the signing of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen as he has completed his transfer to Napoli.

The 21-year-old had been a target of Arsenal for some time and they had been looking to make him the possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should the Gabonese striker leave.

Napoli and other teams like Tottenham were also linked with a move for the striker and he has now completed his move to the Italian side, as confirmed via the Napoli Twitter account.

He scored 13 league goals in 27 games for Lille in the curtailed French top-flight season.

He had only been at the French side for just a season after joining them last summer.

His showing for them attracted the attention of the Gunners and Napoli, but Mikel Arteta’s side will now turn their attention to other targets as he is now off the market.

Arsenal is keen to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang even though he has entered the final year of his current deal with them.